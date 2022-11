Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina loses to Saudi Arabia

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina faced Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the third day of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina's team full of star players is also a strong contender to win the World Cup, but it had to face defeat against Saudi Arabia in its very first match. This is the first major shock of this tournament.