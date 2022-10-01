NewsVideos

Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai : Is Ashwathama, 'Chiranjeevi' or 'imaginary'?

|Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
One who has come to this earth will have to go one day or the other. No one is immortal. But despite this, there is a mythological belief that there are eight such people on this earth. One who has overcome death. He has the boon of immortality. But there are some of them for whom this boon has become a curse. They have been physically present on this earth for thousands of years. One of these 8 infinite living beings is Ashwatthama, the great warrior of Mahabharata.

All Videos

The China Files: China's economic policy whose purpose is to rule the world
23:25
The China Files: China's economic policy whose purpose is to rule the world
Dr. Arindam Pande tells us about India becoming a major center of heart diseases
Dr. Arindam Pande tells us about India becoming a major center of heart diseases
Dr. Harishankar raises awareness about heart diseases
Dr. Harishankar raises awareness about heart diseases
Dr. N.K. Das discusses common causes of heart diseases
Dr. N.K. Das discusses common causes of heart diseases
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
5:21
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022

Trending Videos

23:25
The China Files: China's economic policy whose purpose is to rule the world
Dr. Arindam Pande tells us about India becoming a major center of heart diseases
Dr. Harishankar raises awareness about heart diseases
Dr. N.K. Das discusses common causes of heart diseases
5:21
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai,ashwathama history,Ashwathama,ashwathama story,ashwathama still alive,ashwathama mystery,is ashwathama alive,real story of ashwathama,ashwathama alive proof,ashwathama mani story,story of ashwathama,ashwathama alive,is ashwathama still alive,mystery of ashwathama,ashwathama is alive,Ashwatthama,ashwathama real video,ashwathama of mahabharata,ashwathama death in mahabharata,ashwathama immortal history,ashwathama stories,