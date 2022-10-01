Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai : Is Ashwathama, 'Chiranjeevi' or 'imaginary'?

One who has come to this earth will have to go one day or the other. No one is immortal. But despite this, there is a mythological belief that there are eight such people on this earth. One who has overcome death. He has the boon of immortality. But there are some of them for whom this boon has become a curse. They have been physically present on this earth for thousands of years. One of these 8 infinite living beings is Ashwatthama, the great warrior of Mahabharata.