Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai: Is it true that idols speak at night?

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

The claim of awakening of idols in the 400-year-old mysterious temple has been done for decades. What is the mystery behind this incident happening in the temple of Tantriks? Do the idols of the temple really laugh in the dark of night, do the idols speak in the Rajarajeshwari Tripura Sundari temple? See the biggest secret of talking idols.