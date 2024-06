videoDetails

Shivraj Singh Chauhan didn't receive any call for ministerial oath - Source

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: After getting support from Nitish and Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath along with his cabinet today. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, news is coming that Shivraj Singh Chauhan has not received any call. Whereas many big leaders of NDA have been called to Delhi by phone.