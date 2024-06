videoDetails

Watch Public Reaction on PM Modi Oath Ceremony

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: After getting support from Nitish and Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath today along with his cabinet. Let us tell you that this time BJP had to face defeat in UP. BJP was able to win only 33 out of 80 seats in UP. At the same time, India alliance turned the election around by winning more than 40 seats. In such a situation, let's see what the people of UP think about PM Modi's oath.