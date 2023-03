videoDetails

Rahul Defamation Case: Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference on punishment against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

In 2019 defamation case, Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment for which Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference regarding Rahul's punishment in Modi surname case and said, 'Rahul has defamed the entire society. Why should Rahul not be punished?