Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over Adani Issue, Makes Serious Allegations

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi said, 'Adani was number 609 on the list of the world's richest people in the year 2014, then magic happened, and reached number two. During the journey, people asked how did they become so successful?Along with this, he made serious allegations against the Prime Minister.