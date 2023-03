videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi: 'BJP Is In Power And Congress Is Gone Is Ridiculous'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said in London on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is confident that it will always remain in power in India, but it is not so and to say that the Congress is gone is a ridiculous idea.