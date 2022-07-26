NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi Detained: Herald Case - Sonia Gandhi walks out of ED office

Sonia Gandhi has come out of the ED office amid interrogation in the Herald case. It has been 3 hours since Sonia Gandhi was questioned in the second round today. It is being told that the ED kept a long list of questions to Sonia Gandhi during her interrogation.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
