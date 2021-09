Rahul Gandhi gave a controversial statement, said, "BJP, RSS do brokerage of Hinduism"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-RSS, alleging that they are "fake Hindus" who use religion for their own gains. Addressing the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said the ideology of Congress was completely opposite to that of BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.