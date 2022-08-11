NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has asked whether Prime Minister Modi does not see issues like inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi further asked whether PM Modi is using words like 'black magic' to hide his dark exploits

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has asked whether Prime Minister Modi does not see issues like inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi further asked whether PM Modi is using words like 'black magic' to hide his dark exploits

All Videos

A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir
7:52
A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir
Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
1:49
Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel
3:29
Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
4:41
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'
6:36
 Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'

Trending Videos

7:52
A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir
1:49
Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
3:29
Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel
4:41
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
6:36
Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'
black magic,congress black protests,Congress,black magic on minister,Congress protest,turning to black magic: pm modi attacks congress,PM Modi,pm modi on black magic,PM Modi attacks Congress,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,Modi,pm narendra modi speech,pm narendara modi black magic,pm modi on congress leaders,pm modi slams congress,pm modi on kala jadu,Modi speech,congress black magic pm modi,pm modi on priyanka gandhi,pm modi on congress,