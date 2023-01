videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Holds A Press Conference Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says, 'atmosphere Of Violence And Hatred In The Country'

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi organized Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. During this, a breach was witnessed in Rahul's security. Rahul attacked BJP Government while holding a press conference amid Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, 'There is an atmosphere of violence and hatred in the country'.