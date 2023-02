videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement On Adani Case,says, 'Real Magic Started From 2014'

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a big statement over Adani Case amidst discussion on motion of thanks in Parliament House. Describing the relationship between PM Modi and Adani, he said, 'The real magic started from 2014. In 2014, Adani was at number 600. Suddenly magic happened and Adani reached number 2.'