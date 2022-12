videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi On Indian Army: Union Minister Piyush Goel Puts Huge Allegation On Congress

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi gave a controversial statement on Indian Army over Tawang Clash. Retaliating on this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has made a big allegation against Congress and said, 'Rahul is doing low level politics. Congress is lowering the morale of the army.