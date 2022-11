Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar: Rahul trapped by giving statement on Veer Savarkar, surrounded by BJP to Shiv Sena

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Veer Savarkar has come to the fore. Political parties from BJP to Shiv Sena are seen attacking him. While on one hand BJP has targeted Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi does not know history. At the same time, Shiv Sena has also warned the Congress of a rift in the Mahavikas Aghadi.