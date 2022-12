videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the army,' says Giriraj Singh

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi made a big statement regarding the clash between India and China in Tawang, Arunachal. BJP Giriraj Singh targeted this and said that why does Rahul have so much love for China? Apologize to the army, Rahul Gandhi.