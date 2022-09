Rahul Gandhi targets BJP from Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi has launched a big attack on BJP in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi has said that our fight is not with any party but with ideology. He said that the government did not listen to the voice of the farmers.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

