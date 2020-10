Rahul, Priyanka to leave for Hathras shortly while borders remain sealed

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras in UP today to meet the family of the 19-year-old who was gang-raped and killed. The 19-year-old died on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice. Even as the nation expressed outrage over the Nirbhaya-like case, the UP Police cremated her body in the dead of the night, while her family remained inside their house.