Raigad News: A suspicious boat with weapons recovered in Raigad

A suspicious boat with weapons has been recovered in Raigad. After the information of the fisherman, the police reached the spot and is engaged in the investigation. The police is finding out why these weapons were being brought.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

