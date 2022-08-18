NewsVideos

Raigad News: What Devendra Fadnavis said on suspicious boat?

A suspicious boat with weapons has been recovered in Raigad. Three AK-47 rifles have been found inside the boat. The meeting of this boat has created a stir in the whole area. At present, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has told some things related to this boat during the press conference.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
