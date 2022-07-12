NewsVideos

Rain alert for the next 48 hours in Maharashtra

Devastation due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Rain alert for the next 48 hours as well. In Gadchiroli, 3 people got washed away in the drain, while more than 50 people have died so far. Red alert in Palghar, Nashik, Pune from 11th to 14th July, Raigad district on 12th and 13th July.

Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
