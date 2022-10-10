NewsVideos

Rain Alert: The continuous rain in Delhi broke the 15-year-old record

|Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
The continuous rain in Delhi broke the 15-year-old record. People are finding it difficult to come out of their homes due to the rain.

All Videos

DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists

Trending Videos

3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists
Rain alert,heavy rain alert,heavy rain,Heavy rains,Rain,imd issue rain alert,gentle rain,dark rain,rain and thunder,rain at night,UP rain alert,rain alert in UP,heavy rain at night,non stop rain,up rain alert news,alert,Rains,Delhi rain,NCR,Schools closed,Hindi News,Latest News,todays news,breaking news today,latest news hindi,news hindi,news update,khabar,Samachar,hindi samachar,todays Samachar,aaj ki khabar,Aaj Ka Samachar,Hindi Khabar,