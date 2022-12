Raised voice against boss, lost work - Congress leader Shakti Singh's attack on BJP!

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

In Gujarat, all the political parties have entered the election field with their full strength. From BJP to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is also claiming to form their government. Meanwhile, on Zee Media's election platform Zee Manch Gujarat, see what senior Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil said.