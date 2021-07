Raj Kundra Case | I am not the owner of Nuefliks, just an IT Consultant: Accused Yash Thakur claims

Now Yash Thakur denied being the owner in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, he said that I am just an IT consultant for Nuefliks. Earlier the crime branch has identified the accused as Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur, who allegedly runs a digital platform named Nuefliks.