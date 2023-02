videoDetails

Rajasthan Assembly Adjourns after uproar over CM Ashok Gehlot

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

CM Ashok Gehlot read some lines related to old budget that lead to opposition's uproar in the assembly. Rajasthan Assembly has been adjourned after this uproar. The opposition has strongly attacked CM Gehlot over the same.