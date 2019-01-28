हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan battling Swine Flu: death toll reaches 72

The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 72. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 28, 2019, 07:36 AM IST
