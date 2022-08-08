NewsVideos

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement on rape has once again caused an uproar in politics

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement on rape has once again caused an uproar in politics. The Rajasthan CMO office has accused the BJP IT cell of distorting the statement. Along with this, he has shared a video of CM Gehlot on social media. Due to this, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has called his statement an insult to the Constitution.

Aug 08, 2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement on rape has once again caused an uproar in politics. The Rajasthan CMO office has accused the BJP IT cell of distorting the statement. Along with this, he has shared a video of CM Gehlot on social media. Due to this, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has called his statement an insult to the Constitution.

