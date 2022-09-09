Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. In this scheme, now citizens will get guarantee of employment even in urban areas. CM Gehlot has launched this scheme at Ambedkar Bhawan located at Tunnel Square in Jaipur.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

