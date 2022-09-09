NewsVideos

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. In this scheme, now citizens will get guarantee of employment even in urban areas. CM Gehlot has launched this scheme at Ambedkar Bhawan located at Tunnel Square in Jaipur.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. In this scheme, now citizens will get guarantee of employment even in urban areas. CM Gehlot has launched this scheme at Ambedkar Bhawan located at Tunnel Square in Jaipur.

All Videos

Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor

Trending Videos

3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor
indira gandhi urban employment guarantee scheme,Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot on urban employment,ashok gehlot government,urban employment rajasthan,indira gandhi urban employment scheme,Unemployment,flagship scheme of gehlot government,gehlot announcement,ashok gehlot new announcement,ashok gehlot announcement today,rajasthan govt launch indira gandhi job guarantee scheme for cities,job guarantee scheme in cities rajasthan,Hindi News,Zee News,