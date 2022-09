Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Ajay Maken leaves for Delhi

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, suspense has arisen regarding the nomination of Congress President of CM Ashok Gehlot. In view of this, the party high command has summoned former MP CM Kamal Nath to Delhi. Relations between Kamal Nath and Gehlot are said to be good. However, in the meantime Ajay Maken, who reached Rajasthan on the instructions of the high command, has left for Delhi without meeting Ashok Gehlot.