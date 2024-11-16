videoDetails

DNA: How did 10 newborns burn to death in Jhansi hospital?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

The biggest burden in a person's life is said to be carrying the dead body of one's child...This is the burden faced by the families of the 10 children who died in the fire in Jhansi..Imagine what that family must have gone through, where just a while ago there was the joy of a new member...a little guest has arrived...and then it is learnt that the child died by burning alive inside the hospital...The family members were searching for the remaining bodies of the children amidst the burnt belongings...In the hands that used to echo with the laughter of the child, there lies his dead body...There are dried tears in their eyes, panic on their faces and a mountainous burden on their hearts...But the curse of poor...helpless people has immense power.