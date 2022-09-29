NewsVideos

Rajasthan Congress News: Ashok Gehlot says won't fight Congress presidential election

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has refused to contest for the post of Congress President. He has said that I will not contest elections.

All Videos

Dr. Subba Rao wishes everybody a very happy world heart day
Dr. Subba Rao wishes everybody a very happy world heart day
Dr. Animesh Gupta gives suggestions on keeping heart healthy
Dr. Animesh Gupta gives suggestions on keeping heart healthy
All you need to know about the glorious career of next CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)
All you need to know about the glorious career of next CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)
Rajasthan Congress News: BJP's taunt on the political crisis of Congress
1:30
Rajasthan Congress News: BJP's taunt on the political crisis of Congress
Bdhir News: Sonia Gandhi will decide the post of CM- Gehlot
5:9
 Bdhir News: Sonia Gandhi will decide the post of CM- Gehlot

Trending Videos

Dr. Subba Rao wishes everybody a very happy world heart day
Dr. Animesh Gupta gives suggestions on keeping heart healthy
All you need to know about the glorious career of next CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)
1:30
Rajasthan Congress News: BJP's taunt on the political crisis of Congress
5:9
Bdhir News: Sonia Gandhi will decide the post of CM- Gehlot
Rajasthan Congress crisis,Ashok Gehlot,Sonia Gandhi,ashok gehlot news,Rahul Gandhi,ashok gehlot news today,CM Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot vs sachin pilot,ashok gehlot latest news,ashok gehlot meets sonia gandhi,sonia gandhi news,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot,cm ashok gehlot meet sonia gandhi,ashok gehlot can meet sonia gandhi today,Breaking News,Sachin Pilot,Digvijay Singh,gehlot refuse to contest election,