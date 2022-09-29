NewsVideos

Rajasthan Congress News: Gehlot refuses to quit as CM

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot has refused to leave the post of CM before becoming the President of Congress. It is reported from the sources that Gehlot did not agree to the condition of the high command.

