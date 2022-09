Rajasthan Congress News: 'Picture is yet to come' on Rajasthan crisis!

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that I will not contest elections. Regarding the post of CM, he said that Sonia Gandhi will decide on this. He said that with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, I became the CM.