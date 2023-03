videoDetails

Rajasthan: Demonstration of Widows of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Demonstration of widows of Pulwama martyrs continues in Rajasthan. Protested outside Sachin Pilot's house today demanding a job. BJP MPs also joined the dharna of the widows of Pulwama martyrs.