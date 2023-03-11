NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan News: BJP's big protest against Gehlot government in Jaipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Jaipur News : BJP is protesting against the Gehlot government in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. BJP says husbands of Pulwama martyrs have been insulted

All Videos

Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav's family is in trouble Now
6:13
Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav's family is in trouble Now
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Identification of 34 operatives of Atiq
7:56
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Identification of 34 operatives of Atiq
Land For Job Scam: Today Tejashwi Yadav not appear before CBI
9:37
Land For Job Scam: Today Tejashwi Yadav not appear before CBI
Major road accident in MP's Dhar
1:16
Major road accident in MP's Dhar
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq himself use Facetime app in Sabarmati Jail
12:52
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq himself use Facetime app in Sabarmati Jail

Trending Videos

6:13
Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav's family is in trouble Now
7:56
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Identification of 34 operatives of Atiq
9:37
Land For Job Scam: Today Tejashwi Yadav not appear before CBI
1:16
Major road accident in MP's Dhar
12:52
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq himself use Facetime app in Sabarmati Jail
bjp protest in jaipur,Jaipur News,Rajasthan,Pulwama,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,Ashok Gehlot,CM Ashok Gehlot,Pulwama attack,Pulwama martyrs,Pulwama News,Gehlot,Pulwama terror attack,pulwama attcak,gehlot goverment,pulwama martyrs widows,pulwama martyrs wife,pulwama martyr's wife,pulwama martyr tribute,pulwama rajasthan,ashok gehlot news,pulwama martyr widows,pulwama martyrs family,gelot latest,gehlot on pulwama martyrs,