Rajasthan PFI Case: NIA files charge sheet against 2 accused

|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
NIA takes major action in Rajasthan's PFI case. NIA has filed a charge sheet against two accused named Asiq and Sadiq in the same.

