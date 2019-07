Rajnath Singh visit Kargil to pay tribute on occasion of 20th anniversary of 1999 war

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil on 20 July to pay tribute on occasion of 20th anniversary of 1999 war. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kathua (J&K) also said that people who are running a movement in Kashmir, if they want a solution through it, I appeal to them to at least sit & talk once, to understand what is the issue, what are the problems, so they could be solved together.