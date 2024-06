videoDetails

Zee News campaign had a big impact on NEET

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 Result Irregularities: Zee News' report has had a big impact on the NEET exam results. The National Testing Agency has said that a committee has been formed. Further decisions will be taken based on its report. NEET Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh said that this entire matter is about 6 centers and 1600 students. However, he also said that no paper has been leaked in the exam.