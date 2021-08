Rajya Sabha ruckus: Listen to Congress MPs who accuse male marshals of pushing

There was a stir in the Rajya Sabha as soon as the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill 2021 was passed at around 6 pm. Several women MPs said that they were manhandled by a 'male marshal'. Congress MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam claimed that they were pushed by the marshals. Zee News interacted with these MPs.