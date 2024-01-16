trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710376
Ram Mandir Inauguration: The biggest repository of Pran Pratistha will be built on the land of this Muslim in Ayodhya.

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 22 जनवरी को रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होगी इसके लिए रामनगरी अयोध्या (Ayodhya) में जोरो शोरो से तैयारी चल रही है. प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के दिन हजारों लोगों के लिए भंडारा आयोजित किया जाएगा.अयोध्या में राम जन्मभूमि परिसर से लगी हुई जमीन नूर आलम (Noor Alam) नाम के शख्स की है.उनकी जमीन पर तकरीबन 20 हजार लोगों के लिए भंडारे की व्यवस्थान की जाएगी. नूर आलम ने कहा कि हम भगवान राम के पड़ोसी हैं, इस बात पर हमें गर्व है. श्रीराम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों की देखरेख में इस जगह को चुना गया है.

