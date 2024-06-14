videoDetails

Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

SC on NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy: The matter of choosing the preferred center in NEET has also reached the SC. The court has issued a notice to NTA demanding a CBI inquiry and choosing the preferred center. On this, NTA will have to file a reply within two weeks. In fact, ZEE NEWS had revealed that bribes were given to choose the "preferred center" for the NEET exam. Students from states far away from Gujarat like Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka also chose a special center in Godhra for the exam instead of choosing the center near them. 16 students gave a bribe of 10 lakh each to choose "Jai Jalram School" of Godhra as their center and clear NEET.