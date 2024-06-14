Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757596
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation

|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
SC on NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy: The matter of choosing the preferred center in NEET has also reached the SC. The court has issued a notice to NTA demanding a CBI inquiry and choosing the preferred center. On this, NTA will have to file a reply within two weeks. In fact, ZEE NEWS had revealed that bribes were given to choose the "preferred center" for the NEET exam. Students from states far away from Gujarat like Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka also chose a special center in Godhra for the exam instead of choosing the center near them. 16 students gave a bribe of 10 lakh each to choose "Jai Jalram School" of Godhra as their center and clear NEET.

All Videos

Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
Play Icon01:30
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
Bus Catches Fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
Play Icon01:27
Bus Catches Fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
CM Yogi makes huge decision on Namaz
Play Icon40:58
CM Yogi makes huge decision on Namaz
Congress' Selja Kumari makes huge remark on Ticket Distribution
Play Icon01:10
Congress' Selja Kumari makes huge remark on Ticket Distribution
Milk price increased by Rs 2 in UP
Play Icon02:27
Milk price increased by Rs 2 in UP

Trending Videos

Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
play icon1:30
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
Bus Catches Fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
play icon1:27
Bus Catches Fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
CM Yogi makes huge decision on Namaz
play icon40:58
CM Yogi makes huge decision on Namaz
Congress' Selja Kumari makes huge remark on Ticket Distribution
play icon1:10
Congress' Selja Kumari makes huge remark on Ticket Distribution
Milk price increased by Rs 2 in UP
play icon2:27
Milk price increased by Rs 2 in UP