CM Yogi makes huge decision on Namaz

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

CM Yogi on Namaz: Lok Sabha elections are over and after three months CM Yogi held a review meeting with the officials. In this meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took many big decisions in view of the upcoming festivals. CM Yogi ordered the officials that Namaz should not be read on the road anywhere. CM Yogi has also instructed that no banned animal should be sacrificed anywhere in the state. If any banned animal is sacrificed, strict action will be taken against it. Yogi is in full action regarding law and order. However, before that we saw that there were a lot of controversies regarding Namaz in the open and Namaz with loudspeakers. Opposition leaders constantly accuse BJP of appeasement. Will there be controversy again on this order of CM Yogi? Today's big debate will be on this. But before that this report.