videoDetails

Congress' Selja Kumari makes huge remark on Ticket Distribution

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Haryana Congress Crisis: A big statement of Haryana Congress leader Shailja Kumari has come out. Raising questions on ticket distribution in the party, he said, 'Tickets could have been distributed in a better way. It will be difficult if yours becomes mine. The decision of CM in Haryana will be taken by the high command.