NewsVideos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stopped from entering Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh

Before the release of the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had reached Ujjain to visit Mahakal. But Hindu organizations protested against Ranbir Kapoor's statement about beef. Black flags were shown

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
Before the release of the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had reached Ujjain to visit Mahakal. But Hindu organizations protested against Ranbir Kapoor's statement about beef. Black flags were shown

All Videos

Union Cabinet approves railway land license policy
1:34
Union Cabinet approves railway land license policy
IT raids in 7 states to unearth bogus donations to 'Political parties'
11:3
IT raids in 7 states to unearth bogus donations to 'Political parties'
Watch the first glimpse of Central Vista on ZEE NEWS
2:19
Watch the first glimpse of Central Vista on ZEE NEWS
Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt exude glamour in ethnics
Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt exude glamour in ethnics
Rashmika Mandanna make fans go wow in her drop-dead gorgeous ethnic ensemble
Rashmika Mandanna make fans go wow in her drop-dead gorgeous ethnic ensemble

Trending Videos

1:34
Union Cabinet approves railway land license policy
11:3
IT raids in 7 states to unearth bogus donations to 'Political parties'
2:19
Watch the first glimpse of Central Vista on ZEE NEWS
Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt exude glamour in ethnics
Rashmika Mandanna make fans go wow in her drop-dead gorgeous ethnic ensemble
brahmastra,Brahmastra movie,Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra,Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor,ranbir kapoor mahakal mandir ujjain,mahakal temple ranbir kapoor,ranbir kapoor new song,Ranbir Kapoor movies,Ujjain Mahakal,ranbir kapoor new movie trailer,alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor,ujjain mahakal mandir,protest against ranbir-alia in ujjain,Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt,ranbir kapoor alia bhatt | mahakal mandir ujjain,ranbir kapoor mahakal temple,