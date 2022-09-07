Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stopped from entering Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh

Before the release of the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had reached Ujjain to visit Mahakal. But Hindu organizations protested against Ranbir Kapoor's statement about beef. Black flags were shown

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Before the release of the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had reached Ujjain to visit Mahakal. But Hindu organizations protested against Ranbir Kapoor's statement about beef. Black flags were shown