Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the Acting President of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Speaker appoints Ranil Wickremesinghe acting President amid massive protests. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country in the fire of economic crisis, after which emergency has been imposed in the country.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

