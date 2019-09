Realme 5 Pro review: Powerful, stylish smartphone that offers four rear cameras under Rs 15,000

Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup and features a new crystal design in a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen. It packs a massive 4305 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core chipset. It comes in three variants, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM for Rs 13,999, while 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM costs Rs 14,999 and the top variant that offers 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM comes for Rs 16,999. Watch this Zee Business review to know about the performance and how does the phone respond.