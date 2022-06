Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave for Goa from Guwahati ahead of floor test in Maharashtra

Before the floor test to be held in Maharashtra tomorrow, the MLAs have left for Goa in a charter plane from Guwahati. It is believed that all the MLAs can reach Mumbai from Goa.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

