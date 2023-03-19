NewsVideos
Red Alert issued in entire Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
According to sources, Amritpal Singh is in the process of leaving the country and fleeing to Canada. He is in contact with many Khalistanis. He may try to escape through Nepal.

