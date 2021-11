Register on portal to visit Ayodhya, appeals CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also included Ayodhya in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan. Kejriwal said in the press conference that all elders of Delhi are now being sent to Ayodhya to have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for Ayodhya is leaving on 3rd December, he added.