videoDetails

Republic Day celebration at Attari Wagah Border

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

India is celebrating 74th Republic Day today. In the morning, the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) reached the gallery built on the Attari border and performed the ceremony of hoisting the tricolor. In the afternoon, Republic Day greetings were also given to BSF on behalf of Pakistan Rangers. Soldiers of both countries presented sweets to each other and gave the message of brotherhood.